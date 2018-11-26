Iceage – “Broken Hours”

Danish post-punk rockers Iceage have released a new one-off single, the bleak “Broken Hours.” The sprawling atmospheric record combines a noisy, raucous performance with an artful and eerie sensibility. “Broken Hours” is the second new single from the band since they released their fourth album, the excellent Beyondless, which arrived back in May. Beyondless featured five singles: “Catch It,” “Pain Killer” with Sky Ferreira, “The Day The Music Died,” “Under The Sun,” and “Take It All.”

Iceage released another loosie track, the the more upbeat “Balm of Gilead,” in early November. Iceage and Black Lips North American run came to a close earlier this month after a long extended tour. The band will perform a handful of European shows this week and next, but first they will perform Tuesday night (November 27) in Brooklyn at Elsewhere.

Iceage were interviewed by Spin for Jukebox Jury just before their album’s release and were named to our mid-year 51 Best Songs list. Listen to “Broken Hours” below.