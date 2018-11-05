Iceage — “Balm Of Gilead”

Danish punks turned post-punks Iceage released their new single “Balm of Gilead” on Monday morning ahead of their North American tour co-headlining tour with Black Lips. The new song follows the release of Iceage’s excellent fourth album Beyondless, which came out in May. Spin described the recent full-length as furthering “a fascination with goth Americana” and “the simplistic, emotive melodies of their earliest records and the explosive, multi-instrumentation of their newfound love of texture.”

“Balm of Gilead” will be on the split 7″ with the Black Lips which will be available to purchase exclusively on the tour.

The co-headlining tour kicks off tonight in Vancouver and is scheduled to trek across North America, wrapping up in Atlanta, Georgia on November 24. From there, Iceage plays New York City and then a handful of European dates without Black Lips. Iceage’s tour culminates in London on December 7. Check out the dates below:

11/05 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre # ^

11/06 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox # ^

11/07 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom # ^

11/09 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall # ^

11/10 Pomona, CA @ The Glass House # ^

11/11 Tustin, CA @ Marty’s On Newport # ^ — SOLD OUT

11/12 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater # ^

11/13 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues # ^

11/14 Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom # ^

11/16 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater # ^

11/17 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk # ^

11/18 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs # ^

11/19 New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks # ^

11/20 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn # ^

11/22 Mexico City, MX @ Sala

11/23 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl # ^

11/24 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl # ^

11/25 New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/27 New York, NY @ Elsewhere &

12/05 Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu

12/06 Kortrijik, BE @ De Kreun

12/07 London, UK @ Hackney Arts Centre ∞

# = with Black Lips

^ = with Surfbort

& = with A Place to Bury Strangers

∞ = with Astrid Sonne, Helm and Warmduscher