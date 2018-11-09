Ice-T Says He’s Never Had a Bagel or Coffee

Last night’s episode of Law and Order: SVU featured Ice-T’s character Fin holding a cinnamon raisin bagel, and today several of his Twitter followers raised the important question, why cinnamon raisin? Ice-T explained that’s how the writers wrote the scene, then dropped the following revelation: “I’ve never eaten a Bagel in my life.”

People were pretty shocked! Bagel truthers slammed Ice-T’s mentions so hard that he had to ask everyone to chill. “White people.. Don’t lose your Fn minds because I’ve never eaten a Bagle.. Take it easy…. lol,” he wrote. Yet minutes later, the rapper and actor stoked the fire by adding, “I’ve never drank a cup of Coffee either… Go CRAZY!!!”

Despite his stage name, both claims are pretty wild. Ice-T is named after legendary pimp-turned-author Iceberg Slim, not the beverage, so it’s not like he just prefers tea. He also lived in New Jersey until middle school and has worked on film sets since the ’80s, both places rife with bagels. It should also be said that Ice-T is 60 years old.

It appears, though, that Ice-T is simply a man who prefers a different round breakfast snack. Punctuating the debate, he tweeted, “I do like jelly doughnuts!” This concludes your report on the last good Twitter account. If you have any evidence of Ice-T eating a bagel, please email me at [email protected]