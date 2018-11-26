Grimes Announces New Music Coming This Week

After a year of tabloid drama with Elon Musk and Azealia Banks, Grimes is finally releasing new music. She announced on Twitter today that new music would be arriving November 29, and updated her website to include a countdown clock scheduled to expire Thursday at midnight. Her Instagram account has been completely wiped, too, save for a few posts teasing new music and merch. New artwork has been included along with the posts, featuring the word “ГРАЙМС,” or “GRIMES” in Russian.

Recently, Grimes collaborated on songs with Jimmy Urine and Poppy, and contributed a theme song to the Netflix series Hilda. See some of her new social media posts below.

New web store and merch_ { by Grimes_ https://t.co/DCpFGuNUqf

New music coming Nov 29!….. pic.twitter.com/LGUwf4mJAV — Grimes (@Grimezsz) November 26, 2018