Fyre Festival scam artist Billy McFarland, who recently began a six-year prison sentence, is really sorry about that whole thing! The 26-year-old promoter of last year’s Bahamas sandwiches boondoggle issued a public apology statement via People magazine today, writing that he’s “lived every day in prison with pain” in the knowledge of his “many wrong and immature decisions”:

“I am incredibly sorry for my collective actions and will right the wrongs I have delivered to my family, friends, partners, associates and, you, the general public. I’ve always sought—and dreamed—to accomplish incredible things by pushing the envelope to deliver for a common good, but I made many wrong and immature decisions along the way and I caused agony. As a result, I’ve lived every day in prison with pain, and I will continue to do so until I am able to make up for some of this harm through work and actions that society finds respectable.”

Earlier this year, McFarland was re-arrested for marketing fraudulent event tickets while free on bail in his Fyre Fest case. A better apology might have included a specific acknowledgement of wrongs committed, but in the interest of brevity we can probably let him slide this time.