Drake Resolves Extortion Lawsuit Against Woman Who Accused Him of Rape

Drake has resolved his lawsuit accusing a woman named Layla Lace of civil extortion, emotional distress, fraud, defamation, and abuse of process, TMZ and Pitchfork report. Last year, Lace claimed in an Instagram post and an interview on SiriusXM that Drake impregnated her. She also claimed to New York authorities that Drake raped her, and attempted to extort money from the rapper in exchange for her silence, according to the lawsuit, in which Drake denied the pregnancy claim and claimed the two had consensual sex. Per the terms of the reported resolution, Lace can’t repeat the allegations or disparage Drake.

Drake’s attorney released the following statement to Pitchfork:

The filing made by Drake against Layla Lace has been resolved, with Layla avoiding going to trial by agreeing to a stipulated judgment which prohibits her from repeating past statements she made against Drake. Drake and his team are satisfied with this outcome and while Drake appreciates the support he has received, he asks that his fans and the media allow both parties to move on with their lives.

