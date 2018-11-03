Drake Accuses Vancouver Casino of Racial Profiling

Drake has accused a Vancouver casino of racially profiling him, taking to social media on Saturday (11/3) to air his concerns.

The Canadian rapper was in town to perform at his Rogers Arena stop on the Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour. He claims the Parq Vancouver Casino refused him service, posting on his Instagram story that “Parq Casino is the worst run business I have ever witnessed” and adding that the establishment was “profiling me and not allowing me to gamble when I had everything they originally asked me for.”

As a result, Drake fans have flooded the comments section of the casino’s Instagram in his defense, leaving trashcan emojis and calling it “garbage.” The casino responded to the backlash, posting a statement to Instagram that reads, “Parq Vancouver is sorry to hear about this experience and takes these matters very seriously. We are required to adhere to strict regulations with respect to gaming in British Columbia. We are actively investigating this matter and have made several efforts to reach out to the customer and his team to discuss the issue. We are committed to having a productive conversation to resolve this issue.”

Check out a screenshot of Drake’s original post, as well as Parq Vancouver’s response, below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.