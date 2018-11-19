Dipset – “On God” (ft. Belly)

After a 14-year hiatus, Harlem legends Dipset are gearing up for a new album, Diplomatic Ties. In advance of the album’s Thanksgiving release date, Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana and Freekey Zekey are teasing the project today with a new single, “On God.”

Like any good posse track, “On God” is all about the collective unit. Repeated chants of “On God, I would die for anybody in the squad” are a reminder that after 14 years, The Diplomats remain close as ever. The same can’t quite be said for the group’s musical bond, though, which is starting to show signs of wear. The bars, generally speaking, aren’t as tight as they were in Dipset’s heyday, and the production feels a bit generic. “On God” is no “Dipset Anthem,” but there’s enough chemistry between these artists that it doesn’t really matter; Dipset is back, and that’s reason enough to celebrate.

Dipset haven’t been entirely absent from the hip hop scene since the 2004 release of Diplomatic Immunity 2. “On God” is the second single from Diplomatic Ties, following “Sauce Boyz,” which features production from the Heatmakerz. Before that, Dipset contributed the song “Stronger” to the Uncle Drew soundtrack. Hear “On God” below.