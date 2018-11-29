Watch the First Trailer for Desus and Mero’s Showtime Show

Daniel Baker and Joel Martinez, a.k.a. New York comics Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, have shared the first teaser for their upcoming Showtime series, Desus & Mero. Showtime also announced today that the weekly late-night show will premiere on February 21. If there was any doubt that the duo, which came to Showtime from Viceland, would be constrained by their cushier platform, the trailer opens with a joke making fun of the network’s shows Ray Donovan and Billions and closes with a punchline about Shameless.

In an essential New York Times Magazine profile of the pair in June, Desus described their vision for the new program as a “mash-up of The Daily Show and the Chappelle show,” and the duo hinted that their unscripted format could be expanded with sketches and correspondents. The teaser’s description says the show will feature the hosts “speaking off the cuff and chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more.” You can watch the clip below.