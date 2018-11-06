Danny Brown has released the documentary Danny Brown: Live at the Majestic. The film, directed by Andrew Cohn, is exclusively available for purchase on Brown’s website as a stream and digital download. It centers Brown’s hometown 2016 performance at Detroit’s Majestic Theater, explores the rapper’s rise, and details the making of his 2016 album Atrocity Exhibition. Brown has said the doc also profiles three of his fans.

Live at the Majestic was originally scheduled for release last November 7 on Apple Music, but it never materialized there. After the release date passed, Brown said the film was “not coming out” and apologized in a series of emotional tweets. Neither Brown nor Apple publicly explained why the documentary was shelved. It wasn’t the only rapper vehicle cast aside last year by Apple; a scripted mini-series starring Dr. Dre and Sam Rockwell was personally vetoed by CEO Tim Cooke because he was “troubled” by its graphic content, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Brown acquired from Apple the film’s distribution rights in order to self-release the project, according to his publicist. We’ve also reached out to Apple for comment. The rapper most recently appeared on Petite Noir’s song “Beach” and he previewed new solo music in August on Twitch. He’s hosting a Detroit concert with Valee, JPEGMAFIA, and others on November 21. Tickets are available here.

You can purchase Live at the Majestic here. Watch the documentary’s trailer (unlisted on Apple’s YouTube page) below.

Update (8 p.m.): This post has been updated to include comment from Brown’s publicist.