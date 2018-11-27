Coldplay and Pharrell Release “E-Lo” Under New Band Name “Los Unidades”

Coldplay’s members have released a new song with Pharrell entitled “E-Lo.” The song, which also features the pop songwriter Jozzy, is credited to Los Unidades, which appears to be a Coldplay side project. The name’s trademark was registered this month by members Chris Martin, Jon Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion, as the fan account ColdplayXtra points out. All four members have writing and instrumental credits on the song, per Tidal.

The song, a wide-armed pop number featuring a dancehall riddim and a few words of Spanish, is the lead single for the Global Citizen EP 1, a forthcoming four-track release, curated by Martin. The project’s proceeds will support advocacy efforts by the organization behind the annual Global Citizen Festival in New York, according to Coldplay’s website. (Martin curates the festival’s musical lineups.) The band also shared the song on social media, attributing the track to Los Unidades. According to the trademark registration, the foursome submitted the application last December.

The EP will be released on Friday via Parlophone and Atlantic. It also features Stormzy, David Guetta, Wizkid, and other international stars. Global Citizen’s “Mandela 100″ festival, marking 100 years since Nelson Mandela’s birth, takes place in South Africa on December 2. You can watch the animated “E-Lo” lyric video, which Coldplay’s website describes as inspired by Mandela, below.