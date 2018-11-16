City Girls, the rising South Florida rap duo comprised of JT and Yung Miami, have released their debut album Girl Code via Quality Control. The 13-track project includes features from Jacquees, labelmate Lil Baby, and Cardi B, who adds a verse to the LP’s lead single, “Twerk.” Producers include “Nice For What” hitmaker Murda Beatz and The Weeknd collaborator Ben Billion$.

The group released their debut mixtape Period in May and entered the national spotlight after contributing ad-libs to Drake’s single “In My Feelings” from his June album Scorpion. (Yung Miami is the sage who asked, “Fuck that Netflix and chill, what’s your net worth?”) The group’s rise was stalled, however, by JT’s incarceration on fraud charges. She entered federal prison the same week Scorpion dropped and faces a reported release date of March 21, 2020.

In the months following JT’s imprisonment, City Girls shared an “In My Feelings” remix, plus videos for the title track and “Not Ya Main” from Period. The duo guested on Trina’s single “I Just Wanna” and Bhad Bhabie’s debut mixtape 15. Yung Miami has also drawn attention for some unfortunate comments about how she might react to a gay son.

Listen to City Girls’s new album Girl Code below.