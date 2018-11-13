Chris Cornell’s Son to Star in Video For “When Bad Does Good”

Chris Cornell Jr., the son of the late Soundgarden and Audioslave star, will star in the video for “When Bad Does Good,” the posthumous Chris Cornell single that was released back in September. This is according to a 15 second teaser for the video, which was posted to a teaser posted to the official Chris Cornell Twitter account. The video shows Cornell Jr. on a paper route, tossing a newspaper onto a front porch from his bike. Journalism lives.

This isn’t the first of his father’s videos that Cornell Jr. has starred in, though the first fell victim to grim circumstances following Cornell’s death. Cornell Jr. appears in the video for “Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart,” a song off Cornell’s 2015 solo album Higher Truth. That video was pulled offline, though, because it featured images of Cornell, as a prisoner in the old West, being prepared to be hanged, including at least one shot of a noose being fitted around his neck. Cornell died in May 2017 after hanging himself in a hotel bathroom in Detroit.

You can watch the short teaser clip for the “When Bad Does Good Video” below. The full treatment will be out on Friday to coincide with the release of a 64-song collection of previously unheard material curated by Cornell’s wife Vicky.