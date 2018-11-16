The Chris Cornell estate has released Chris Cornell: An Artist’s Legacy, a new career-spanning box set collecting the late songwriter’s work as well as a 17-track self-titled retrospective album. The limited edition set was curated by Cornell’s wife Vicky Cornell with assistance from his bandmates and friends. It includes music from Cornell’s days with Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog, and Audioslave, as well as the previously unreleased original song “When Bad Does Good” and Cornell’s cover of the Prince classic “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

Other unreleased material include live recordings of Cornell and his daughter Toni performing Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song” as a duet, and another duet with Yusuf/Cat Stevens on “Wild World.”

A Cornell memorial concert titled “I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell” will take place in Los Angeles in January 2019. The show will feature appearances by Cornell’s former bandmates, as well as special performances by Foo Fighters, Metallica, and Ryan Adams. Each ticket comes with a copy of the self-titled album. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation and the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation.

Stream Chris Cornell: An Artist’s Legacy below. While you listen, explore 25 years of Cornell’s interviews with Spin and revisit some of his most memorable career moments.