2019 isn’t here quite just yet, but the Chemical Brothers are already making big plans for the year with their first album in four years. No Geography is the Brothers’ ninth project and the follow-up to 2015’s Born In The Echoes. The album features the recently released single “Free Yourself.” There’s also no scheduled date for the album but they have set the time frame for Spring in the coming year.

The duo also announced their first tour since 2015, with a small run of shows in the UK and North America beginning next May. For the UK run, the band will head out on a major arena tour in November 2019. Find out more information on the tour from their website. Watch the video for “Free Yourself” and check out the North America tour schedule below.

The Chemical Brothers North American Tour:

May 12, 2019 Mexico City, MX – Pepsi Center WTC

May 15, 2019 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

May 16, 2019 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

May 17, 2019 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium