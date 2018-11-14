LA Sheriff’s Department Tells Pink’s Husband to Not Shoot Wildfire Looters

California is yet again a hellscape of flame and ash, including the Pacific coast in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, where the fast-moving Woolsey Fire has burned 97,620 acres, destroyed 483 structures, and killed three people as of Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Times. Amid widespread evacuations, several wealthy locals have used their resources to assist neighbors and first responders, like Dave Grohl, who cooked barbecue for firefighters, or this dude, a music executive who used his boat to ferry stuck individuals out of harm’s way. On the other end of the spectrum we have Pink’s husband Carey Hart, erstwhile motocross star, who gathered his buddies yesterday to show off their guns and threaten looters on Instagram.

“It’s unfortunate that some people take advantage of others in a crisis,” Hart wrote in his post’s caption. “While the malibu fires have been burning, some locals have been fighting off and defending their property against the fires. There have been sightings of looters breaking in to homes. Well, if you are a looter, think twice if you are heading back into malicu. #DefendYourLand #2ndamendment”

It’s unclear how Hart got this idea in his head, which he spent his extreme sports career damaging. The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department today told Los Angeles Magazine that there have been no reports of looting in evacuated areas of the county, and honestly, they’d appreciate it if aspiring vigilantes would chill out. Hart’s post went semi-viral, and while the LACSD’s statement doesn’t address him by name, we hope he sees it:

Recently, we had reports of a small group of individuals taking independent actions in the Malibu area who have responded to the area believing they can assist in protecting the community. For those individuals and anyone else concerned, our Department and our partners from supporting law enforcement agencies have adequate personnel on the scene to ensure the protection of life and property for our communities. We would appreciate your cooperation in remaining out of impacted areas while we work towards returning our residents to these neighborhoods.

Hart and Pink live just a couple dozen miles from Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, where 12 victims died last week at the hands of a gunman. There are probably better times to hump the second amendment.