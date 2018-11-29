Cardi B to Perform at AVN Awards

Cardi B broke a glass ceiling, of sorts, when she was tapped to be the first female performer at the 2019 AVN Awards in Las Vegas in January. The awards show, which celebrates artistic and cinematic achievements in porn, is just one event in the annual AVN Adult Entertainment Expo, held between January 23 and January 26 at Sin City’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

“I’m so excited that the AVN Awards chose me to be their first female performer ever!” the former exotic dancer turned chart-topping rapper said in the announcement. “I can’t wait!” As anyone who has ever listened to the lyrics in the wonderfully raunchy “Bickenhead” can attest, Cardi B is a great choice for an awards show celebrating stroke flicks.

According to AVN president President Tony Rios, Cardi B is part of a female-centric show which features hosts Romi Rain and Bailey Rayne and a female comedian who has yet to be announced.

Although Cardi B is the first woman to perform at the event, she’s far from the first rapper to entertain the crowd at the show. At last year’s show, Lil Wayne shared a stage with over 40 adult actresses during his performance of “Pop That.” In 2013, Tyga held the dual honor of being a performer and a triple-nominee for his adult film Rack City XXX: The Movie.