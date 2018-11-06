Indie rock supergroup boygenius, which includes Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, made its television debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night. The group performed a perfectly harmonized “Me and My Dog” — a single from its self-titled EP which dropped last month and was recorded in just four days at Sound City Studios in L.A. Boygenius is currently on tour during which its members are performing both collectively and as solo artists. So far, the group has played in Nashville and New York.

Watch the full performance below.