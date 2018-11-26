Indie rock super trio Boygenius—comprised of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus—are finishing up their North American tour this week, behind their excellent new self-titled EP. They apparently have a few more treats for audiences before closing things down. Over the weekend, the group performed their own rendition of the Dixie Chicks’ 1999 song “Cowboy Take Me Away” at their concert in Seattle at the Moore Theatre.

So far, Boygenius’s concerts have featured the three songwriters performing songs from their solo catalogs along with and combined set as a trio, and Seattle show was the first to feature the nod of respect to the Dixie Chicks.

In addition to the concert dates, the group recently performed together at an NPR Tiny Desk Concert and on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Dacus released the solo album Historian in March, and Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker released their respective albums Stranger in the Alps and Turn Out the Lights last year. Baker will also make an appearance on Jack Antonoff’s forthcoming compilation of reworked versions of Bleachers’ latest album Gone Now, entitled Bleachers’ Terrible Thrills, Vol. 3, which will also feature the likes of Mitski, Muna, and Ani DiFranco.

Watch fan-shot footage of Boygenius’ rendition of “Cowboy Take Me Away” below.