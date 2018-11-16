Birdman and his Cash Money star Jacquees have released their joint mixtape Lost at Sea 2, a nominal sequel to the pair’s 2016 EP Lost at Sea. The tape is Jacquees’s third project of the year, following his March EP This Time I’m Serious and debut studio album 4275. The singer has also bolstered his reputation this year for remixing popular hits, most notably with a cover of Ella Mai’s “Trip” that was ultimately pulled from official streaming services.

Birdman has described the new full-length as a spiritual successor to Cash Money’s Rich Gang series, the last official installment of which featured Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan. Baby told XXL in a statement, “Lost at Sea is a vibe. It’s that Rich Gang lifestyle. The chemistry we had was right from the moment I met him.” Jacquees told XXL that the mixtape features more of his rapping than most of his R&B-leaning output.

The mixtape follows a year that saw Birdman cut business ties with the longtime face of his label, Lil Wayne, who gained full ownership over his former Cash Money imprint Young Money in a legal settlement that paved the way for the release of Wayne’s overdue album Tha Carter V. The shift leaves Jacquees as arguably Birdman’s most bankable artist.

Listen to Lost at Sea 2 below.