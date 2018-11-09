Bill Callahan, who of course has recorded under the name Smog, and the indie rock/rap band WHY? have released new albums as part of Third Man Records’ ongoing live series. Bill Callahan: Live at Third Man has six tracks which previously appeared on three of his previous albums Sometimes I Wish I Were An Eagle, Apocalypse and Dream River. Callahan’s last LP Have Fun with God dropped in 2014. In April, the artist’s record label Drag City began streaming his catalog on Spotify and Tidal for the first time.

WHY: Live at Third Man follows the band’s 2017 album Moh Lhean. You can stream both albums below.