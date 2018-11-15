Beach House have shared the music video for “Pay No Mind,” a highlight from their recent album 7. It’s the fourth visual from that project, following up psychedelic videos for “Drunk in L.A.,” “Black Car,” and “Dark Spring.” The “Pay No Mind” video consists of tour footage shot by Michael Hirsch from 2015 to 2018, and, according to a statement from the band, “shows some of the scuzzy reality of tour.”

Beach House just shared 7 outtake “Alien” at the end of last month. You can catch them live starting in February of next year, when they’ll be playing a couple shows Miami before heading to Australia. Watch the “Pay No Mind” video below.