Aziz Ansari Announces 2019 Tour

Aziz Ansari has announced his “Road to Nowhere” tour scheduled for 2019. The comedian will be performing across North America beginning in Boston in February and wrapping up in New York City in May.

This is the first major project Ansari announced since sexual misconduct allegations against the Master of None star surfaced in January when a woman told Babe.net that Ansari tried to coerce her into sex during a date.

“It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned,” Ansari said in a statement to Babe at the time. “I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.”

Ansari has since played a handful of club dates across the country to try out new material, but according to reports from people in attendance, he did not address the allegations made in the Babe story.