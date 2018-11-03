Video: A$AP Rocky – “Fukk Sleep” (ft. FKA Twigs)

A$AP Rocky has released the video for his Testing song “Fukk Sleep” featuring FKA Twigs. Directed by Diana Kunst, the video finds the two stars stealing a car, trashing a New York bodega, and rolling through a jewelry store, strip club, and fancy restaurant.

A$AP Rocky recently appeared in the video for Blood Orange’s excellent Negro Swan track “Chewing Gum,” as well as in the video for YG’s Stay Dangerous single “Handgun.” He also recently announced a run of North American tour dates in support of his latest album Testing, which dropped in May. Watch the video for his FKA Twigs collaboration below.