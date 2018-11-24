Ariana Grande Poses as Regina George From Mean Girls in Latest “Thank U, Next” Video Teasers

“Thank U, Next” might make the Burn Book a lot more fetch in Ariana Grande’s new music video.

The singer released a trio of teaser pictures portraying Mean Girls’ Regina George on the set of her “Thank U, Next” video Friday (Nov. 23) — complete with long, blonde hair and a “Thank U, Next” version of the movie’s classic Burn Book. The original Burn Book was created by George and her fellow Plastics in the 2004 teen comedy to spread rumors and gossip about the kids at North Shore High School. Given the vibe of Grande’s latest hit, her take on the book might be a little less, well, mean.

Based on several other hints posted over the past week, Grande’s “Thank U, Next” video will apparently also reference early 2000s classics Bring It On, Legally Blondeand 13 Going on 30.

Earlier this week, she tweeted “i think for many reasons this will probably be my favorite video i’ll ever do” and admitted that “i hope we have a seven hour blooper reel.”

Check out Grande’s Mean Girls-inspired photos below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.