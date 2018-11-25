Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Cover Couples Tattoos With Matching Black Hearts

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s engagement ended about a month ago, and it looks like the ex-couple has finally gotten around to formally covering up at least some of their many couples tattoos. In new photos teasing her upcoming “thank u, next” video, Grande appears to covered the ring finger tattoo dedicated to Davidson with a new black heart. When asked about it on Twitter, she wrote: “jk i’m empty and my heart is black now so.”

Davidson looks to have chosen the same symbol to cover up one of his tattoos. What once resembled the bunny ears mask from Grande’s Dangerous Woman album art has since morphed into a black heart of his own.

Though he hasn’t addressed the tattoo specifically, Davidson has mentioned the breakup in recent stand-up performances and on SNL, where he said that the breakup is really “nobody’s business.” “Sometimes things just don’t work out and that’s okay,” he told the show’s Weekend Update audience. “She’s a wonderful, strong person and I wish her all the happiness in the world.”

Just a half-hour before his SNL remarks, Grande released the song “thank u, next,” where she addresses Davidson by name, as well as other ex-boyfriends like Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, and the late Mac Miller, who Grande has continued to pay tribute to on social media with photos of their relationship. Check out a few photos of Grande and Davidson’s tattoo coverups below.

View this post on Instagram coming soon A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Nov 23, 2018 at 9:04am PST

jk i’m empty and my heart is black now so — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 16, 2018