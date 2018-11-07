In October, Ariana Grande released an unofficial music video for “breathin” starring her adorable pet pig “Piggy Smalls.” But just like on Saturday night when she dropped a great new song seemingly out of nowhere, Grande has surprise-released a second set of visuals for “breathin” today. She announced the new video via Twitter, writing “breathin video in like twenty minutes.”

The clip, which was directed by Hannah Lux Davis, fits the tone of “breathin” more than clips of Piggy Smalls rolling around on her bed ever did. Grande is seen shrouded in clouds and perching herself on a bench in a train station with crowds zipping past her as she sings about anxiety and finding a peaceful way out of it.

Grande has also recently announced that she’ll be pairing with Normani of Fifth Harmony for Sweetener World Tour, which kicks off next spring and includes performances in major cities throughout North America. This week, she gave her first performance of “thank u, next” on The Ellen Degeneres Show, and last week, the BBC aired a previously recorded hour-long special featuring a live Grande performance backed by an orchestra as well as an interview with the pop star.

Watch the “breathin” video below.