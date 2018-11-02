Andrew Bird has released a track called “Bloodless” along with a new music video. The video, which was directed by Matthew Daniel Siskin, is black and white and features nameless people with their faces blurred out walking the city streets, looking for hope. That hope might possibly be found in Bird himself, who appears playing a violin, appreciating paintings and finding conviction in art throughout the visuals.

The video’s caption states, “We find ourselves in a cold civil war. Everyone is playing their part too well. Certain actors are reaping power and wealth from divisiveness. Echoes of the Spanish civil war when fascists and clergy win because they put up a united front against the individualistic and principled (yet scattered) left. We can turn this ship around but need to step back and be honest with ourselves about what’s happening while it’s still relatively bloodless.”

Bird released a cover of Mountain Goats’ “Distant Stations” earlier this year. His latest album Echolocations: River dropped last October. Bird reportedly recorded the eight-track instrumental LP while standing in the Los Angeles River underneath the Glendale-Hyperion Bridge.

Watch the full video below.