Anderson .Paak – “Who R U?”

Anderson .Paak’s new album Oxnard is set to arrive in about a week, and in the buildup to the album, the rapper has released another new song called “Who R U?” The bright, rhythm-oriented track follows two singles from Paak—“Tints” featuring Kendrick Lamar and “Bubblin.” While “Bubblin” didn’t make the cut for the album’s final tracklist, “Tints” does appear to be included on the release; the track also received its own music video at the end of last month.

Oxnard drops November 16. Check out “Who R U?” below.