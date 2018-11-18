Anderson .Paak Announces SNL Performance

Anderson .Paak’s third studio album Oxnard was released on Friday, and now the rapper and vocalist has announced that he’s performing on an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live. .Paak will perform as the show’s musical guest on their December 1 episode, which will feature Claire Foy as the episode’s host.

This season has been a turbulent one for SNL musical guests. So far, the show has hosted Paul Simon, Maggie Rogers, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Ella Mai, and of course, Kanye West, who was joined by Lil Pump, Teyana Taylor, Kid Cudi, and more to perform their songs “I Love It,” “We Got Love,” and “Ghost Town.” West later delivered a memorable monologue about Donald Trump, his MAGA hat, and his possible run in the 2020 presidential election. SNL later parodied West’s White House meeting with Donald Trump, where he showed the president a new hydrogen-powered Air Force 1 prototype and gifted Donald, Ivanka, and Jared Kushner custom MAGA hats. Find more details about Anderson .Paak’s upcoming SNL performance below.