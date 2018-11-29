Big Thief frontwoman Adrianne Lenker has released the first video from her October solo album abysskiss. For the occasion, Lenker chose “symbol,” her narcotic single with melancholic turns of phrase. Lenker sings, “Counting time as time counts me, the river to the island,” and sets the Vanessa Haddad-directed visual on Coney Island, where she paces and twirls alone through families and other joyous characters, moving through the neon spectacle like a ghost.

Big Thief completed a tour of North America and Europe last month. Lenker launches a solo tour on January 15 in London; the U.S. leg begins on February 4 in Los Angeles and wraps on February 21 in Minneapolis. You can view the full schedule here. Watch the “symbol” video below.