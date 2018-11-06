6ix9ine Arrested on Federal Racketeering and Firearms Charges [Updated]

Shortly after being granted conditional release for a charge of assaulting a police officer, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been arrested on new racketeering and firearms charges, The Daily Beast and TMZ report. The Brooklyn rapper, born Daniel Hernandez, is reportedly in custody along with two former members of his management team. Kifano Jordan, known as Shottie, and Faheem Walter (“Crippy”) were fired by the rapper last week. Jordan was arrested earlier this month for gang assault and criminal possession. TMZ’s sources claim the racketeering investigation was a joint effort between ATF, NYPD and Homeland Security. Further details about the charges are expected to be announced today.

Hernandez was just beginning a four-year probation stint after avoiding jail time for a sexual misconduct charge, which involved using a 13-year-old girl in the context of a “sexual performance.” The tenets of his plea deal in that case included the provision that he would not commit another crime within two years. The ruling of conditional release in the police assault case was also dependent on his ability to stay out of future legal trouble; that sentencing occurred just last week. The rapper is still facing charges for allegedly choking a teenager in Houston in May.

Update, 8:15 p.m. ET: The indictment, released tonight by the Department of Justice, accuses Hernandez, Jordan, Walter, and two other associates of operating and managing a criminal organization referred to as Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. The named enterprise allegedly sold heroin, fentanyl, MDMA, and other drugs, and allegedly engaged in acts involving murder, robbery, extortion, and assault.

The indictment claims Hernandez participated in a gunpoint robbery on April 3, 2018, and conspired to commit murder and assault with a deadly weapon on July 16, 2018. The latter incident allegedly resulted in an innocent bystander being shot. The rapper has been charged with six counts, two of which carry maximum sentences of life in prison.

You can view the 18-page indictment here and the Justice Department’s press release here.