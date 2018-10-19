Yoko Ono has released her new album Warzone, which is out via her son Sean Lennon’s label Chimera. The album follows 2016’s Yes I’m a Witch Too, and is comprised of reworkings of her own songs, or ones she was involved with between 1970 and 2009. The album includes the title track, “Woman Power,” and the classic John Lennon song “Imagine.” “The recordings and arrangements on Warzone are very stripped down, with a particular emphasis on Yoko’s voice and lyrics” a press statement read.

Ono has released a single every Tuesday beginning with the album’s announcement on July 24 until now, essentially delivering the entire album ahead of time, with 12 out of 13 singles released—half of which came from her 1985 album Starpeace—all of which live up to the minimalism described in her press statement. There are also moments of spoken word over tepid piano keys (“Teddy Bear” and “I Love You Earth“) and darker statements over gunshots and industrial beats (“Warzone” and “I’m Alive“). Last month a new version of her and John Lennon’s 1972 Imagine film was released featuring 15 minutes of new unreleased footage with the soundtrack coming with new versions of Ono selections and Lennon’s album of the same name.

Listen to Warzone below.