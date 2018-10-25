A posthumous song featuring the controversial late rapper XXXTentacion has gotten an official release, after it was teased extensively on social media by Lil Pump, Skrillex, and others. The track, “Arms Around You,” was created after the rapper’s death, after Lil Pump contacted XXX’s mother about using her son’s vocals on a new song. In addition to Pump, the song features Swae Lee of Rae Sreummrd and reggaeton artist Maluma. The house-inflected track was produced by Mally Mall and Jon FX.

The song’s announcement and release came immediately after Pitchfork broke news of the existence of a 27-minute audio tape, allegedly recorded in 2016, which seems to capture XXXTentacion confessing to several crimes he was accused of prior to his death. In a clip from the recording released by Pitchfork, the rapper seems to admit to “fucking up” his girlfriend and claims: “She is scared for her life. Which I understand.” Around the alleged time of recording, XXXTentacion was arrested for aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness tampering. He pled not guilty to the charges. The rapper was shot in his car in South Florida in June. Footage of his murder was recently released to the public.

Watch a lyric video for “Arms Around You” below.