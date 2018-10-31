Don’t you hate it when your hunchback henchman foils your incantations with slapstick incompetence? Virginian metal group Windhand’s new “Red Cloud” video captures the struggle. Witness all the ways this stumbling warlock and his sneezy, cartoon-loving sidekick manage to screw up what should be a simple scheme to magically summon a spiritual beauty from the remains of a dead woman’s heart. The song’s hooky, feedback-dense grunge revivalism is great, too.

In a press release, Windhand described the Zev Deans-directed video as a loving satire of Jean Rollin and Roger Corman’s low-budget mid-century surrealist horror films. “Red Cloud” is the latest single from the band’s fourth album Eternal Return, released Oct. 5 via Relapse. Seattle veteran Jack Endino (Soundgarden, Nirvana) produced the project. Windhand also released videos for lead singles “Grey Garden” and “Diablere.” The group is touring behind the album through January.

Watch the “Red Cloud” video and view those tour dates below.

Windhand Tour Dates

11/01: Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

11/02: Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

11/03: Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

11/04: Montreal, QC – Le Belmont

11/05: Toronto, ON – The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern

11/07: Chicago, IL – Subterranean

11/08: Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Cafe

11/09: Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club

11/10: Indianapolis, IN – The Hi-Fi

11/11: Nashville, TN – The Basement East

11/12: Louisville, KY – Zanzabar

11/13: Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

11/15: Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

01/24: Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall

01/25: Durham, NC – Pinhook

01/26: Jacksonville, FL – 1904 Music Hall

01/27: Miami, FL – Las Rosas

01/28: Tampa, FL – The Crowbar

01/29: Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub

01/30: Savannah, GA – The Jinx

01/31: Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre