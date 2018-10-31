New Music \
Video: Windhand – “Red Cloud”
Don’t you hate it when your hunchback henchman foils your incantations with slapstick incompetence? Virginian metal group Windhand’s new “Red Cloud” video captures the struggle. Witness all the ways this stumbling warlock and his sneezy, cartoon-loving sidekick manage to screw up what should be a simple scheme to magically summon a spiritual beauty from the remains of a dead woman’s heart. The song’s hooky, feedback-dense grunge revivalism is great, too.
In a press release, Windhand described the Zev Deans-directed video as a loving satire of Jean Rollin and Roger Corman’s low-budget mid-century surrealist horror films. “Red Cloud” is the latest single from the band’s fourth album Eternal Return, released Oct. 5 via Relapse. Seattle veteran Jack Endino (Soundgarden, Nirvana) produced the project. Windhand also released videos for lead singles “Grey Garden” and “Diablere.” The group is touring behind the album through January.
Watch the “Red Cloud” video and view those tour dates below.
Windhand Tour Dates
11/01: Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
11/02: Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
11/03: Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
11/04: Montreal, QC – Le Belmont
11/05: Toronto, ON – The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern
11/07: Chicago, IL – Subterranean
11/08: Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Cafe
11/09: Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club
11/10: Indianapolis, IN – The Hi-Fi
11/11: Nashville, TN – The Basement East
11/12: Louisville, KY – Zanzabar
11/13: Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups
11/15: Richmond, VA – The Broadberry
01/24: Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall
01/25: Durham, NC – Pinhook
01/26: Jacksonville, FL – 1904 Music Hall
01/27: Miami, FL – Las Rosas
01/28: Tampa, FL – The Crowbar
01/29: Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub
01/30: Savannah, GA – The Jinx
01/31: Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre