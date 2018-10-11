“Don’t step to me, bitch.” Okay, Rivers, no problem! This passing threat is one of the many unsettling details of Weezer’s new single “Can’t Knock the Hustle,” the first from their impending Black Album (no release date yet). The single is produced, somehow, by TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek. The dimly-lit and baffling video features Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz playing a Rivers Cuomo surrogate, if Rivers Cuomo was an Uber driver. He’s driving a couple while getting suggestive emojis from someone listed in his phone as “Rivers (Hot Librarian).” The couple viciously makes out, their faces ultimately covered in blood as Wentz-Rivers drives them into the emergency room.

Yes, it’s hell. The clip is somehow disturbing when set against Weezer and Sitek’s queasy sociopath-disco, which comes complete with a rap-like verse from Rivers (“I’m an ugly motherfucker but I work hella harder/And you can write a blog about it”) and a torturous earworm of a chorus dominated by the phrase “Hasta luego, adios.” The video comes complete with a stunt web address for a Hasta Luego Adios car service, with a number you can text for a “ride” (I haven’t and I won’t!)

Weezer also has added some additional tour dates with the Pixies, coming up in March and April. Attend if you dare! See those dates and watch the “Can’t Knock the Hustle” video below.