Watch the Trailer for Lifetime’s Docuseries Surviving R. Kelly

Lifetime has released a trailer for its upcoming docuseries Surviving R. Kelly. The six-hour special traces decades of sexual abuse allegations against R. Kelly and features over 50 interviews. Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly, ex-girlfriend Kitti Jones, former signee Sprinkle, brothers Carey and Bruce Kelly, and John Legend are among those who participated in the documentary.

Andrea Kelly, who was married to the “Trapped in the Closet” singer from 1996 to 2006, told The View this month that she experienced abuse and contemplated suicide before leaving the relationship. Jones came forward with allegations of abuse last year and recently discussed with Spin the harassment she faced after going public. Sprinkle testified against R. Kelly during his 2008 trial for child pornography charges; she identified her niece, then 14, as the girl in a video showing R. Kelly engaging in sexual acts.

The extensive allegations against Kelly, who was sued for sexual battery and false imprisonment in May, will also be explored in an upcoming documentary from Hulu and BuzzFeed News, commissioned in the wake of Jim DeRogatis’ reporting on Kelly’s alleged sex cult. A BBC3 documentary released in March also details allegations of Kelly’s sexual relationships with underage girls. Both items helped spark this year’s #MuteRKelly campaign that led to Spotify halting any promotion of his music and several of the singer’s business associates cutting ties.

Lifetime’s series, executive produced by dream hampton, will air in three two-hour installments on Jan. 3, 4, and 5. The network is also producing an original movie about Kelly’s history. Watch the Surviving R. Kelly trailer below.