Shawn Mendes appears to pay homage to the 2003 film Lost in Translation in his new music video, which features his original version of “Lost in Japan” blended with Zedd’s remix of the song. Both the video and movie are replete with scenic shots of Tokyo, feature a forlorn business character roaming around the city, and show the guy sharing a moment with the girl at the end (in Mendes’ video, Charlotte is played by 13 Reasons Why star Alisha Boe). Surprisingly, however, the track wasn’t inspired by the movie, according to Mendes. Instead, he told Billboard that the inspiration for the song came from Justin Timberlake and a random dream he had about getting lost in a foreign country.

“Lost in Japan” was released on Mendes’ third, self-titled album, which dropped in May. Mendes has recently been performing at festivals, including the Governors Ball and Austin City Limits, and he will go on an international arena tour in March, with stops through Europe, North America and Australia. Mendes currently has no plans to perform in Japan. Hopefully it’s not because he’s scared of getting lost.

Watch the video below.