New Music \
Video: Kero Kero Bonito – “Flyway”
Kero Kero Bonito’s surprise new album Time ‘n’ Place dropped earlier this month, and now the London trio have released another new video for the album’s fourth track “Flyway.” The video takes the noisy, guitar-driven track to a more lush, natural space, as a fuzzy VHS camera follows vocalist Sarah Midori Perry through a green field, where she feeds a parrot and dances around in the grass.
In May, the band released the video for their TOTEP track “Time Today.” Since then, the band have released their sophomore album, and shared videos for tracks like “Make Believe.” They also announced an extensive international tour earlier this year, which continues into next year. Watch the video for “Flyway” and check out the band’s remaining tour dates below.
View this post on Instagram
We added a 2nd LA date and Santa Fe to our America tour kerokerobonito.com/tour/
Kero Kero Bonito tour dates:
10/02 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns
10/03 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
10/04 – Manchester, UK @ YES
10/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
10/06 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
10/16 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall $
10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere $
10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA $
10/19 – Hoboken, NJ @ Stevens Institute of Technology
10/20 – College Park, MD @ MilkBoy ArtHouse $
10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club $
10/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Hi-Ho Lounge $
10/25 – Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar $
10/26 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda $
10/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger $
10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Company $
10/30 – Norman, OK @ The Opolis $
10/31 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf $
11/01 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole $
11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater #$
11/03 – Long Beach, CA @ Tropicalia Fest
11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater #$
11/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #
11/08 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom #$
11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret #$
11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre #$
11/13 – Grinnell, IA @ Grinnell College – Gardner Lounge $
11/14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall $
11/15 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx $
11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace $
11/17 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa $
11/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
11/22 – Paris, France @ L’Olympic Café
11/23 – Brussels, Belgium @ Beursschouwburg
11/24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Sugarfactory
11/26 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich
11/27 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar
11/28 – Berlin, Germany @ The Monarch
11/29 – Warsaw, Poland @ Smolna
02/07 – Manchester, England @ Gorilla
02/08 – Bristol, England @ Thekla
02/09 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3
$ w/ Tanukichan
# w/ Frankie Cosmos