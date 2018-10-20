Video: Kero Kero Bonito – “Flyway”

Kero Kero Bonito’s surprise new album Time ‘n’ Place dropped earlier this month, and now the London trio have released another new video for the album’s fourth track “Flyway.” The video takes the noisy, guitar-driven track to a more lush, natural space, as a fuzzy VHS camera follows vocalist Sarah Midori Perry through a green field, where she feeds a parrot and dances around in the grass.

In May, the band released the video for their TOTEP track “Time Today.” Since then, the band have released their sophomore album, and shared videos for tracks like “Make Believe.” They also announced an extensive international tour earlier this year, which continues into next year. Watch the video for “Flyway” and check out the band’s remaining tour dates below.

Kero Kero Bonito tour dates:

10/02 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

10/03 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

10/04 – Manchester, UK @ YES

10/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

10/06 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

10/16 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall $

10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere $

10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA $

10/19 – Hoboken, NJ @ Stevens Institute of Technology

10/20 – College Park, MD @ MilkBoy ArtHouse $

10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club $

10/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Hi-Ho Lounge $

10/25 – Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar $

10/26 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda $

10/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger $

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Company $

10/30 – Norman, OK @ The Opolis $

10/31 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf $

11/01 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole $

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater #$

11/03 – Long Beach, CA @ Tropicalia Fest

11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater #$

11/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #

11/08 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom #$

11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret #$

11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre #$

11/13 – Grinnell, IA @ Grinnell College – Gardner Lounge $

11/14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall $

11/15 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx $

11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace $

11/17 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa $

11/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

11/22 – Paris, France @ L’Olympic Café

11/23 – Brussels, Belgium @ Beursschouwburg

11/24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Sugarfactory

11/26 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich

11/27 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar

11/28 – Berlin, Germany @ The Monarch

11/29 – Warsaw, Poland @ Smolna

02/07 – Manchester, England @ Gorilla

02/08 – Bristol, England @ Thekla

02/09 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3

$ w/ Tanukichan

# w/ Frankie Cosmos