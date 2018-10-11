Usher Announces Surprise New Album

Usher has announced a surprise new album that will be released tonight. While major details about the album are scant, the album will apparently be eight tracks and produced entirely by Atlanta super-producer Zaytoven. The announcement comes with a trailer about the project that previews a couple of tracks with footage of Usher and Zaytoven driving around notable spots in Atlanta. From the sound of it, Usher may be leaning more into Zaytoven’s trappier club-ready production this time around, which you can sample on Usher’s Instagram currently. The new album is Usher’s first album since 2016’s Hard II Love. Zaytoven recently collaborated with Future for Beast Mode 2 and released his own album, Trapholizay, earlier in the year. Check out the album announcement below.

MIDNIGHT EST pic.twitter.com/WRbewXnaFW — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) October 11, 2018