Usher has released a surprise 8-track album called “A.” After teasing the release on Twitter and Instagram earlier this week, the Zaytoven-produced effort is now available in full. The album features guest appearances from Future and Gunna on the tracks “Stay At Home” and “Gift Shop.” Usher’s last album Hard II Love was released in 2016, while Zaytoven’s recent Future-collaboration Beast Mode 2 dropped earlier this year. The producer also released a solo album titled Trapholizay later in the year. Check out “A” below.