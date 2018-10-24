Tyler, the Creator – “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch”

Tyler, the Creator has released a cover of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” from the story’s upcoming animated feature-length reboot The Grinch. The Los Angeles rapper and producer eschews the big band theatrics of Dr. Seuss’s 1966 original and the exaggerated voices of Jim Carrey’s 2000 version for a vocal fried, beat-driven take that still channels the song’s mocking self-mythology; Tyler’s Grinch is bored. Supported by a children’s choir, he also throws in some original rapping, using the character’s dog as a hypeman: “All them smiles, homie, I turn to frowns/All them decorations, I tear em down/You can ask Max, I don’t play around.”

The film hits theaters on Nov. 9 and features Benedict Cumberbatch voicing the Grinch. Tyler also contributed an original song titled “I Am the Grinch” to the Danny Elfman-produced soundtrack, which also features Run-DMC’s songs “Christmas in Hollis” and “Christmas Is,” among Christmas tracks by Nat King Cole, The Supremes, and more. Tyler recently signed a first-look deal with Sony Television to produce new scripted and unscripted projects. His latest album Flower Boy dropped last July.

Watch a lyric video for Tyler, the Creator’s “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” below.