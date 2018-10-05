Yesterday was mostly a nightmare, but at least President Trump gave us this small gift of allowing himself to be filmed climbing the stairs of Air Force One with toilet paper stuck to his shoe. Sure, it could be a napkin or a bit of paper towel, but let’s be real, it’s most likely toilet paper. The clip was filmed as the doddering old Fox News grandpa departed from fundraising event in Minneapolis to a MAGA rally in Rochester, Minnesota, and dare I say, it’s quite an unfortunate happenstance for someone who imagines that the world was laughing at the United States before he plopped down behind the Resolute desk.

What makes it particularly hilarious is that most of the time Trump is flanked by Secret Service agents and other aides and no one cared enough about him to point out the considerable trail of toilet paper he was dragging. That’s some graduate level passive aggression.

Soggy president takes toilet paper with him: pic.twitter.com/m54VTAgxrE — Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 5, 2018

On Friday morning, Trump must have been fired up over the public humiliation because he woke up and started tweeting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about George Soros funding protestors opposing Brett Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS nomination.