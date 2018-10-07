Travis Scott was the musical guest on last night’s episode of SNL, which was hosted by Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina. During his set, Scott performed the tracks “Skeletons,” “Astrothunder,” and “Sicko Mode” from his recent album Astroworld, which dropped in August.

For his “Skeletons” and “Astrothunder” medley, Scott brought out Mike Dean, John Mayer, and Kevin Parker of Tame Impala to provide live instrumentation for the performance. The album credits executive producer Mike Dean on every track, as well as John Mayer on “Astrothunder” and Kevin Parker as a producer on “Skeletons.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Scott appeared in a dance battle sketch where he danced along to the Jeopardy theme song alongside Awkwafina. In her opening monologue, the actress joked about Kanye West’s performance on the show last week, where he joined Lil Pump in performing their song “I Love It” dressed in giant water bottle costumes. “I was going to come out dressed as a water bottle, but apparently someone did that last week,” she said.

SNL cast member (and fiancé of Ariana Grande) Pete Davidson also mentioned Kanye in last night’s “Weekend Update” segment, where he addressed allegations that the SNL team “bullied” Kanye backstage in an attempt to get him not to wear his MAGA hat on the show. Travis Scott recently discussed his SNL performance on Fallon, where he also took part in a Jamba Juice taste test in a nod to the numerous references to the juice franchise in his music. Watch clips of his SNL appearance below.