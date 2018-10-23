Tool have announced a 2019 European tour. The band, which hasn’t released an album since 2006, will perform throughout the continent next summer for a month, starting in Berlin, Germany, and ending in Libson, Portugal. Last month, singer Maynard James Keenan drummed up excitement for new Tool music posting an album update to Twitter, and in June, he promised new music would be out in 2019.

Keenan recently went on tour with A Perfect Circle in support of the band’s album, Eat the Elephant, which was released in April.

Check out Tool’s full list of tour dates below.

Tool 2019 European Tour Dates

June 2 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

June 4– Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

June 5 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadhalle0

June 7 – Nurburg, DE @ Rock Am Ring Festival

June 9 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock Im Park Festival

June 11 – Krakow, PO @ Impact Festival at Tauron Arena

June 13 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks Festival0

June 16– Donington, GB @ Download Festival

June 18– Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

June 20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell Festival

June 25– Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion0

June 30 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Spain

July 2 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena