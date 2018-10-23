News \
Tool Announce European Tour
Tool have announced a 2019 European tour. The band, which hasn’t released an album since 2006, will perform throughout the continent next summer for a month, starting in Berlin, Germany, and ending in Libson, Portugal. Last month, singer Maynard James Keenan drummed up excitement for new Tool music posting an album update to Twitter, and in June, he promised new music would be out in 2019.
Keenan recently went on tour with A Perfect Circle in support of the band’s album, Eat the Elephant, which was released in April.
Check out Tool’s full list of tour dates below.
Tool 2019 European Tour Dates
June 2 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
June 4– Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
June 5 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadhalle0
June 7 – Nurburg, DE @ Rock Am Ring Festival
June 9 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock Im Park Festival
June 11 – Krakow, PO @ Impact Festival at Tauron Arena
June 13 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks Festival0
June 16– Donington, GB @ Download Festival
June 18– Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
June 20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell Festival
June 25– Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion0
June 30 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Spain
July 2 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena