An American Treasure, an 60-song collection of unreleased Tom Petty material (demos, alternate takes, unheard songs, so on) was just released a week ago. But today, a new expansive Petty release has been announced. This one, entitled The Best of Everything, is exactly what it sounds like: an expanded greatest hits of sorts.

The 38-track double album compiles the biggest and most beloved songs by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Tom Petty on his own, and his pre-Heartbreakers band Mudcrutch (which reunited in 2007 and released two albums in the ensuing decade). Notably, however, the collection also includes two unreleased tracks: an alternate take on the album’s title track (originally included on 1985’s Southern Accents) and “For Real.” The new version of “The Best of Everything” is out today.

A video for “Gainesville,” an unreleased Petty track from the recent An American Treasure collection, was released earlier this week. Check out the full track list for The Best of Everything (featuring many song names you will recognize) and listen to the unreleased title track below. The set will be available on CD and digitally on November 16, and on vinyl December 7.

Disc 1

1. Free Fallin’

2. Mary Jane’s Last Dance

3. You Wreck Me

4. I Won’t Back Down

5. Saving Grace

6. You Don’t Know How It Feels

7. Don’t Do Me Like That

8. Listen To Her Heart

9. Breakdown

10. Walls (Circus)

11. The Waiting

12. Don’t Come Around Here No More

13. Southern Accents

14. Angel Dream (No. 2)

15. Dreamville

16. I Should Have Known It

17. Refugee

18. American Girl

19. The Best Of Everything (Alt. Version)

Disc 2

1. Wildflowers

2. Learning To Fly

3. Here Comes My Girl

4. The Last DJ

5. I Need To Know

6. Scare Easy

7. You Got Lucky

8. Runnin’ Down A Dream

9. American Dream Plan B

10. Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around (feat. Stevie Nicks)

11. Trailer

12. Into The Great Wide Open

13. Room At The Top

14. Square One

15. Jammin’ Me

16. Even The Losers

17. Hungry No More

18. I Forgive It All

19. For Real