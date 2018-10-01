This past weekend saw the release of An American Treasure, a collection of 60 songs worth of studio outtakes, demos, live cuts, and unreleased songs by Tom Petty. One of the songs included in the expansive collection is “Gainesville,” a bluesy ode to Petty’s Florida hometown. Today, the track gets a video celebrating the Florida city and Petty’s early beginnings.

Directed by the photographer Brantley Gutierrez, the “Gainesville” visual contains archival and home footage of the late rock star’s beginnings as a person and an artist in the city, mixed in with clips of The Heartbreakers at different points throughout their career. The video also features endearing shots of Gainesville itself along with multiple murals of Petty around the city. The track was originally recorded in 1998 during Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers’ session for the 1999 album Echo, but it was ultimately left off of the record. Check out the video for “Gainesville” below.