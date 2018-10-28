Hear a New Tim Heidecker Song to Benefit the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society

Tim Heidecker hasn’t been quiet about his politics. The comedian has spent his time since the 2016 election writing songs about the occasion, some of which are shockingly serious and thoughtful. In the wake of the recent attack on Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Congregation synagogue, Heidecker has unveiled a new song called the “Ballad of The Incel Man,” which finds him telling the story of basement-dwelling Trump supporter looking for love at a rally. All proceeds from the song—which is currently available for $1 on Bandcamp—will be donated to the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, a Jewish non-profit organization that works to help immigrants and refugees around the world. HIAS was the target of Robert Bowers’ attacks, which left 11 dead and numerous other injured in the incident.

This summer, Heidecker release another balled titled “The Ballad of ICE Agent Ray.” A collection of his recent music titled Too Dumb for Suicide: Tim Heidecker’s Trump Songs was released last year. Listen to his latest song below and revisit our published conversation between Tim Heidecker and former Pavement frontman Stephen Malkmus.