Brainfeeder, Flying Lotus’s label, is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a new 36-track compilation titled Brainfeeder X. Today, they’ve released “King of the Hill,” a new collaboration from the release, between Brainfeeder stalwart bassist Thundercat, nu-jazz quartet BADBADNOTGOOD, and FlyLo himself. It’s a groovy, mellow production with Thundercat’s soprano vocal working effectively within eerie instrumentation and breakbeats from his fellow musicians. Given the Adult Swim-loving artists involved, you might hope that the song references Mike Judge’s classic animated show, but it is actually about overconfidence, a sort of “pride cometh before the fall” warning hymn.

Brainfeeder X will feature contributions from Shabazz Palaces, Lapalux, Busdriver, TOKiMONSTA, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and more. The album will be released next month on November 16 in digital format, 4LP boxset, and double-disc CD. The label will also host an anniversary show on December 15 in London. Thundercat last released his breakout album Drunk in 2017 and BADBADNOTGOOD released their last album IV in 2016, while Flying Lotus’ last album, the sweeping You’re Dead! was released back in 2014. Listen to “King of the Hill” below.