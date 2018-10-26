Thomas Bangalter – “Riga Take 5″

Earlier this month, a brief clip of unreleased music from Daft Punk member Thomas Bangalter appeared online via his former manager Busy P’s current label Ed Banger Records. Titled “Riga (Take 5),” the 14-minute track appeared to be an alternate version of a piece from his soundtrack for the 2017 Latvian film Riga (Take 1), which was later nominated for the Latvian Film Prize’s Best Score award in 2017.

Now, a full 14:40-minute version of the track has been uploaded onto YouTube. The slow-building, hardware-heavy techno track builds with a steady churn, cycling through rhythmic patterns, sequencer settings, and synth filters as the masked DJ works out each move in real time while recording. Listen below.